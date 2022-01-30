Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group began coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,376. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

