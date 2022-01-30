Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 141.1% in January

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
