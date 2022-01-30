Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 141.1% in January

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

