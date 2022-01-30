Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
KBSTF remained flat at $$4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
