Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

