Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declines By 39.2%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. 175,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,941. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.