Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003136 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $138,228.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,709.71 or 0.99997322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00246641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00160031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00311105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,043,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,014,016 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

