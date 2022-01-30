Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $385.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.68.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

