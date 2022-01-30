CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

CNP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 4,280,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

