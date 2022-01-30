$0.99 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 2,937,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,731. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

