Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $7,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 663,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,773. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

