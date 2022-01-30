ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,591.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

