Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,154. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

