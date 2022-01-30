IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 798,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,563. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IMAX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 231,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

