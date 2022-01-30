Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY remained flat at $$24.10 on Friday. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.