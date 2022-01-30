CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to report $28.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.