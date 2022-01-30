Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $8.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 25,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,369. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

