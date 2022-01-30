Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$62.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$60.52. 926,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

