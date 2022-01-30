$532.60 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $532.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $536.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 440,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

