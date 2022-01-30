Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

