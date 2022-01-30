MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 830,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,534. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

