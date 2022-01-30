Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

