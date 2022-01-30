Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00246540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,688,749 coins and its circulating supply is 434,428,313 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

