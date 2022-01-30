Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Grows By 200.0%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

