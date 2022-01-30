Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Grows By 200.0%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $32.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
