$609.03 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce sales of $609.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.77. The stock had a trading volume of 222,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,084. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.45 and its 200 day moving average is $244.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

