North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.