Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Drops By 66.7%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

