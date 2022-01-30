HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

