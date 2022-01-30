Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 367,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.