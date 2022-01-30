Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $436.40

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.16. The stock had a trading volume of 252,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

