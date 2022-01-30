Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IHIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 22,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,131. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

