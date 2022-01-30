Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 67.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 537,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,417. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.