ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITTOY remained flat at $$14.64 during trading hours on Friday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

