Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 16,651,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,804,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

