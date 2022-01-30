Brokerages Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 59,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

