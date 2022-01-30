Comparing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

16.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 1.05 -$9.86 million ($0.39) -2.56 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

