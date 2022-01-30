Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $3.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,625. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

