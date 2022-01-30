yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Market Cap Tops $537,419.73

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $537,419.73 and approximately $19,484.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00021464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

