-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 204,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,618. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

