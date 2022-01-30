Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Decreases By 53.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 152,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

