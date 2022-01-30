Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $673,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 182.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

