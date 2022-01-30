Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

SIOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 378,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,650. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

