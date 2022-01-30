$7.47 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $7.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.14 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

VIAC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,849,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,754,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,657,000 after buying an additional 336,667 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

