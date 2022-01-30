BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

