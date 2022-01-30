Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $679.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $586.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 758,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,563. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

