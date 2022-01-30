Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $3.95 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00180077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00075424 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00375604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

