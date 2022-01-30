Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the December 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

POTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 272,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,623. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.