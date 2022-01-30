Short Interest in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Decreases By 59.6%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QLI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 23,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

