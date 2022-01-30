RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

