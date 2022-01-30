Devery (EVE) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $78,451.87 and $6,161.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

