Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$12.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.61. 1,453,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,108. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

